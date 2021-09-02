General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock Holdings Lifted by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,991,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,260,425 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.33% of General Mills worth $121,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763,868 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 204.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,281,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,447,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827,146 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 285.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 971,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,595,000 after acquiring an additional 719,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock opened at $57.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $65.52.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.83%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

