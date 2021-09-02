General Motors (NYSE:GM) Short Interest Update

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 23,230,000 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the July 29th total of 20,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of GM stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,772,148. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.85 and a 200 day moving average of $56.53. The stock has a market cap of $71.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. General Motors has a 12-month low of $28.24 and a 12-month high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $1,086,446.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,293,013.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 73.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,135,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $697,315,000 after buying an additional 5,119,027 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 17.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,827,503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,942,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993,550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,268,186 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,642,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023,775 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in General Motors during the first quarter valued at $223,030,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in General Motors during the second quarter valued at $201,237,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.41.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

