Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Posts Earnings Results

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $555.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.36 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.23) earnings per share.
Shares of Genesco stock traded down $4.20 on Thursday, reaching $58.74. 2,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,884. The company has a market capitalization of $878.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 2.24. Genesco has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $67.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.18.
GCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.
Genesco Company Profile
Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.
