Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Posts Earnings Results

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $555.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.36 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.23) earnings per share.

Shares of Genesco stock traded down $4.20 on Thursday, reaching $58.74. 2,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,884. The company has a market capitalization of $878.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 2.24. Genesco has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $67.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.18.

GCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Genesco stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 145.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,687 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.84% of Genesco worth $8,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

