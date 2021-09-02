Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Shares Gap Down to $62.94

Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $62.94, but opened at $61.03. Genesco shares last traded at $60.93, with a volume of 210 shares trading hands.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GCO. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.18. The stock has a market cap of $854.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
About Genesco (NYSE:GCO)
Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.
