Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Shares Gap Down to $62.94

Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $62.94, but opened at $61.03. Genesco shares last traded at $60.93, with a volume of 210 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GCO. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.18. The stock has a market cap of $854.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genesco (NYSE:GCO)

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

