GenesisX (XGS) Market Cap Reaches $81,079.79

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One GenesisX coin can now be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GenesisX has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. GenesisX has a market cap of $81,079.79 and approximately $94.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GenesisX Coin Profile

GenesisX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,861,035 coins. The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

