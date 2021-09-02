George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 425,200 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the July 29th total of 487,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 607.4 days.

OTCMKTS WNGRF opened at $108.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.05. George Weston has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $108.03. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter.

WNGRF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$141.00 price objective (up previously from C$137.00) on shares of George Weston in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on George Weston from C$121.00 to C$134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC upped their target price on George Weston from C$141.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on George Weston from C$120.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on George Weston from C$138.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, George Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

About George Weston

George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw, Choice Properties, and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which engages in the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services.

