George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 425,200 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the July 29th total of 487,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 607.4 days.
OTCMKTS WNGRF opened at $108.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.05. George Weston has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $108.03. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter.
About George Weston
George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw, Choice Properties, and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which engages in the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services.
