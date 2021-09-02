GHOSTPRISM Price Up 9.4% Over Last Week (GHOST)

GHOSTPRISM (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One GHOSTPRISM coin can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00001166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GHOSTPRISM has a total market capitalization of $2.81 million and $23.00 worth of GHOSTPRISM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GHOSTPRISM has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00060514 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002941 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00014401 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.65 or 0.00127816 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.29 or 0.00802414 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00047471 BTC.

GHOSTPRISM Profile

GHOSTPRISM (CRYPTO:GHOST) is a coin. GHOSTPRISM’s total supply is 4,921,988 coins. GHOSTPRISM’s official website is ghostxprism.com . GHOSTPRISM’s official Twitter account is @GhostxPrism and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling GHOSTPRISM

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOSTPRISM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GHOSTPRISM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GHOSTPRISM using one of the exchanges listed above.

