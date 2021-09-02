Gifto (GTO) Price Up 4.9% Over Last Week

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Gifto has a market capitalization of $39.97 million and approximately $8.47 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gifto coin can now be bought for about $0.0519 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gifto has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00061425 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002948 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00014117 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.26 or 0.00121070 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.45 or 0.00808529 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00047489 BTC.

Gifto Profile

Gifto (CRYPTO:GTO) is a coin. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gifto’s official website is gifto.io . Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@GIFTO

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Buying and Selling Gifto

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

