Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,425 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 12.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,723,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,060,854,000 after purchasing an additional 13,539,799 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,362,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $713,530,000 after buying an additional 4,864,272 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,718,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $563,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918,666 shares during the period. Sarissa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $174,332,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 40.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,677,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $560,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,734 shares during the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,762,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,381,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $73.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.74.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

