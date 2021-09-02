Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) vs. Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) Critical Comparison

Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) and Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Alps Alpine and Glanbia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alps Alpine 0.15% 2.59% 1.40% Glanbia N/A N/A N/A

Alps Alpine pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Glanbia pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Alps Alpine pays out 58.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Glanbia pays out 29.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Alps Alpine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Glanbia shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Alps Alpine has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glanbia has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Alps Alpine and Glanbia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alps Alpine 0 1 0 0 2.00 Glanbia 0 0 2 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alps Alpine and Glanbia’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alps Alpine $6.77 billion 0.31 -$36.06 million $0.41 49.46 Glanbia $4.37 billion 1.21 $164.26 million $3.38 26.79

Glanbia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alps Alpine. Glanbia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alps Alpine, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alps Alpine beats Glanbia on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alps Alpine

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and devices. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment involves in the development, manufacturing and sale of electronic components such as sensors, switches, encoders, potentiometers, connectors, communication modules, current sensors, actuators, printers and energy harvester. The Automotive Infotainment segment engages in the development, manufacturing and sale of audio, information and communication equipment. The Logistics segment involves in the provision of transportation, storage and forwarding services. It also provides system development, office works, as well as finance and leasing services. The company was founded on November 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Glanbia

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels. The Glanbia Nutritionals segment engages in the manufacture and sale of cheese, dairy and non-dairy nutritional and functional ingredients, and vitamin and mineral premixes. The Glanbia Ireland segment produces and sells a range of value added dairy ingredients and consumer products. This segment also sells animal nutrition and fertilizer products; and operates a chain of agricultural retail outlets in Ireland. The company also engages in the financing, research and development, property and land dealing, receivables management, management, property leasing, business service, and weight management solutions businesses. It operates a portfolio of brands, including OPTIMUM NUTRITION, SlimFast, BSN, ISOPURE, NUTRAMINO, ABB, think!, Amazing Grass, and BODY&FIT brands. Glanbia plc was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Kilkenny, Ireland.

