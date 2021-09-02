Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.50

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.50 and last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.63.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.51 and its 200-day moving average is $10.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Global Blue Group by 20.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Global Blue Group by 106.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 57,579 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Global Blue Group during the first quarter worth about $18,270,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Global Blue Group by 13.6% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,090,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,742,000 after acquiring an additional 250,313 shares during the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country.

