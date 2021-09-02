Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)’s share price traded down 3.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $78.00 and last traded at $78.71. 12,140 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 892,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.69.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GLBE shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Global-e Online from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Global-e Online from $41.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.83.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vitruvian Partners LLP purchased a new position in Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at $1,496,432,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at $251,318,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at $70,485,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at $44,520,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at $39,473,000. Institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Global-e Online Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

