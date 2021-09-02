Global Water Resources, Inc. (TSE:GWR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Global Water Resources, Inc. (TSE:GWR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This is a boost from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of TSE GWR opened at C$25.25 on Thursday. Global Water Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$14.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of C$571.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.59.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 66,000 people in 24,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.