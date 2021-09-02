Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Up 10.1%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)’s share price shot up 10.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.21 and last traded at $2.08. 1,104,272 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 34,679,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

Several research firms have weighed in on GSAT. B. Riley began coverage on Globalstar in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Globalstar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Get Globalstar alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.34. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.60 and a beta of -0.06.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.36 million. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 22.14% and a negative net margin of 77.20%. On average, research analysts predict that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globalstar by 33.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,969,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $119,205,000 after buying an additional 16,619,166 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globalstar by 200.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,274,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $82,369,000 after buying an additional 30,866,364 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Globalstar by 359.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,175,111 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,232,000 after buying an additional 11,086,573 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Globalstar by 96.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,399,090 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,510,000 after buying an additional 5,099,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the second quarter valued at about $16,373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.