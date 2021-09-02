Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.920-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $325 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $290.59 million.Globant also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.580-$ EPS.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $324.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $251.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.17. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $157.03 and a fifty-two week high of $326.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.07 and a beta of 1.23.

GLOB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Globant from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $321.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Globant presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $275.00.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

