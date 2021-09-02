Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 65.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,595 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Globe Life worth $20,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GL. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 22.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter worth about $100,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 16.1% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 12.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $57,973.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,769.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $131,463.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,350 shares of company stock worth $785,545. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on GL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.20.

GL stock opened at $95.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.76 and a 200-day moving average of $98.76. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.39 and a 12-month high of $108.22.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 15.55%. Globe Life’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.