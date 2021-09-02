Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Reaches New 52-Week High at $84.03

Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $84.03 and last traded at $83.98, with a volume of 3946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.67.

GMED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.54.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.82.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $251.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.50 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel T. Scavilla sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $7,841,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,920,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total value of $64,499.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,499.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,165,539. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMED. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,561,883 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $466,342,000 after buying an additional 155,981 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,253,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $562,378,000 after acquiring an additional 155,870 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 9.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,120,046 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $164,367,000 after acquiring an additional 181,916 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.8% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,670,811 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $103,039,000 after acquiring an additional 29,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 41.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,520,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $93,783,000 after acquiring an additional 442,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

