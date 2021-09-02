GMS (NYSE:GMS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

GMS (NYSE:GMS) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.41, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.78 million. GMS had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share.

NYSE:GMS opened at $48.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.32. GMS has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $53.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 2.10.

Get GMS alerts:

In other GMS news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $163,527.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 113,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.17 per share, with a total value of $4,993,418.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GMS stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of GMS worth $7,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GMS shares. TheStreet upgraded GMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GMS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on GMS from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens upgraded GMS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GMS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

GMS Company Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.