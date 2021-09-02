GoByte Price Reaches $0.0396 on Exchanges (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for about $0.0396 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GoByte has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. GoByte has a total market cap of $379,104.62 and approximately $644.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000048 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000097 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About GoByte

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

