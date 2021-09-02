Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC) Director Antonio Canton Purchases 120,000 Shares

Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC) Director Antonio Canton purchased 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,437,980 shares in the company, valued at C$6,325,406.10.

Antonio Canton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Antonio Canton purchased 25,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,875.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Antonio Canton bought 1,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$292.50.

On Friday, August 20th, Antonio Canton bought 35,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,922.50.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Antonio Canton bought 7,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,462.50.

On Monday, August 16th, Antonio Canton bought 84,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,632.50.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Antonio Canton bought 76,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,387.50.

On Monday, July 19th, Antonio Canton purchased 232,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,687.50.

On Thursday, July 15th, Antonio Canton purchased 152,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,687.50.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Antonio Canton purchased 260,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,587.50.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Antonio Canton purchased 325,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,479.65.

Shares of GRC traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.41. The firm has a market cap of C$50.06 million and a P/E ratio of -25.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.13. Gold Springs Resource Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.08 and a 12-month high of C$0.21.

Separately, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$0.30 price target on shares of Gold Springs Resource in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Gold Springs Resource Company Profile

Gold Springs Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Gold Springs gold-silver project covering approximately 7,544 hectares located in eastern Lincoln County, Nevada, and western Iron County, Utah.

