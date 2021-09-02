GoldFund Price Reaches $0.0010 on Exchanges (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last seven days, GoldFund has traded up 110.4% against the dollar. GoldFund has a market capitalization of $152,162.46 and $16.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldFund coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005758 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006479 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000032 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000133 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 99.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded down 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund Coin Profile

GoldFund is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

Buying and Selling GoldFund

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

