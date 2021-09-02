Good Works Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWAC) Short Interest Up 12.5% in August

Good Works Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWAC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 991,000 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the July 29th total of 880,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

GWAC traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.40. 392,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,327. Good Works Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Good Works Acquisition by 91,523.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 92,439 shares during the period. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Good Works Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $249,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Good Works Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $576,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Good Works Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $666,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Good Works Acquisition by 6.6% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 331,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 20,544 shares during the period. 48.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Good Works Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

