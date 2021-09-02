Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Trading 1.5% Higher

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) shares traded up 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.68. 302,643 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,027,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 375.70, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$249.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$118.72 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. will post 0.1970588 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

