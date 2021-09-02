Graviocoin (GIO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,148.00

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. Graviocoin has a market cap of $2.64 million and $1,148.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for $0.0366 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Graviocoin has traded up 19.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $182.82 or 0.00367971 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005931 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000561 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 154.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

Graviocoin (GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

