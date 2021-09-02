Graviton (GTON) Achieves Market Capitalization of $46.97 Million

Graviton (CURRENCY:GTON) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 2nd. During the last seven days, Graviton has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. One Graviton coin can now be purchased for approximately $12.94 or 0.00026222 BTC on exchanges. Graviton has a total market capitalization of $46.97 million and approximately $26,694.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00064474 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.74 or 0.00131218 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.47 or 0.00157021 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,691.80 or 0.07482327 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003257 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,389.03 or 1.00098854 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.68 or 0.00818146 BTC.

About Graviton

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

Graviton Coin Trading

