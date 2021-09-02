Gravity (GZRO) Price Reaches $0.0000

Gravity (CURRENCY:GZRO) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Gravity has a total market cap of $67,379.39 and approximately $1.00 worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gravity has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Gravity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00064391 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.25 or 0.00132236 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.11 or 0.00156659 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,676.25 or 0.07566522 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003221 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,576.89 or 0.99981783 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.64 or 0.00853414 BTC.

Gravity Profile

Gravity’s total supply is 2,405,822,756 coins and its circulating supply is 1,385,822,756 coins. Gravity’s official website is gzro.net . The Reddit community for Gravity is /r/GZRO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gravity’s official Twitter account is @GZRO_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

