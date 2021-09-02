Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC) Short Interest Update

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 390,400 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the July 29th total of 342,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GDLC opened at 64.24 on Thursday. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund has a twelve month low of 9.85 and a twelve month high of 73.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 34.35.

