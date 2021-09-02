Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Great Canadian Gaming Co. (TSE:GC) were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$44.34 and last traded at C$44.15. Approximately 180,600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 173,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$44.05.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$44.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$43.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 428.17.

About Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC)

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates as a gaming and entertainment company in Canada. As of March 2, 2021, the company operated 26 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Its facilities include approximately 16,000 slot machines, 575 table games, 71 dining amenities, and 500 hotel rooms.

