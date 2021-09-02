Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Short Interest Up 12.8% in August

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the July 29th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEG. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Elm Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,567,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after acquiring an additional 164,292 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Group during the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Great Elm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $375,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Great Elm Group by 8,312.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 121,029 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Great Elm Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. 51.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GEG stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,300. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $64.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.27. Great Elm Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a holding company which provides investment management and real estate management services. The company is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

