Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Short Interest Up 14.4% in August

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 332,000 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the July 29th total of 290,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 417,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GTBIF opened at $29.50 on Thursday. Green Thumb Industries has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $39.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.21 and a 200-day moving average of $30.91.

GTBIF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Green Thumb Industries from C$73.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $43.50 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Green Thumb Industries to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Green Thumb Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.06.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

