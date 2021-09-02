Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 175,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,227,000. AppLovin comprises 10.0% of Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,007,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,251,000. Finally, EPIQ Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,450,000. 35.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APP shares. Truist Financial initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised AppLovin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.15.

APP traded up $4.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,898,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,366. AppLovin Co. has a 52 week low of $49.41 and a 52 week high of $90.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Herald Y. Chen bought 25,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.00 per share, with a total value of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder John Krystynak sold 13,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $855,874.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,049,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,598,695.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,569 shares of company stock worth $8,257,529 in the last quarter.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP).

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.