Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) Short Interest Up 14.4% in August

Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 513,900 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the July 29th total of 449,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,139.0 days.

GRGSF stock opened at $9.84 on Thursday. Grieg Seafood ASA has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.81.

Grieg Seafood ASA Company Profile

Grieg Seafood ASA, through its subsidiaries, operates as a fish farming company. It engages in the production and sale of Atlantic salmon. The company supplies its fish products to customers in the European Union, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Asia, and other markets. Grieg Seafood ASA was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Bergen, Norway.

