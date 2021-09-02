Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) Short Interest Up 14.4% in August

Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 513,900 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the July 29th total of 449,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,139.0 days.
GRGSF stock opened at $9.84 on Thursday. Grieg Seafood ASA has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.81.
Grieg Seafood ASA Company Profile
Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Grieg Seafood ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grieg Seafood ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.