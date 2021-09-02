Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GRPN shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on Groupon from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Groupon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on Groupon from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRPN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Groupon by 410.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,023,796 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $44,187,000 after purchasing an additional 823,102 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Groupon by 415.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 719,925 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $31,072,000 after acquiring an additional 580,262 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Groupon by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 747,324 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $32,255,000 after buying an additional 363,540 shares during the period. Beaconlight Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the 1st quarter valued at $12,015,000. Finally, Islet Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Groupon by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 550,000 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $27,800,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GRPN opened at $23.80 on Thursday. Groupon has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $702.70 million, a P/E ratio of 91.54 and a beta of 2.76.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

