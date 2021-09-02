Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC) Trading Down 5.9%

Grow Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRWC)’s share price was down 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80. Approximately 1,618 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 8,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.08.

About Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC)

Grow Capital, Inc engages in purchasing, development, and management of real estate for cannabis farming purposes. It owns, leases, sells, and operates multi-tenant properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Bombshell Technologies & Corporate and Resort at Lake Selmac. The Resort at Lake Selmac segment derives its revenue from rental of RV sites and campsites at its owned location on Lake Selmac in Oregon.

