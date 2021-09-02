Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) Short Interest Up 14.2% in August

Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 226,200 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the July 29th total of 198,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

GPAGF opened at $11.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.20. Gruma has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $12.31.

GPAGF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Gruma from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Gruma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Gruma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gruma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Gruma, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and exports corn flour, tortillas, and other related products. The company offers corn flour, grits snacks and/or cereal, beer grits, and polenta; prepared corn or wheat flours for pancakes, cakes, crÃªpes, brownies, churros, pizza dough, cachapas, sweet arepitas, etc.; corn and wheat tortillas; tortilla chips, taco shells, and tostadas; flatbreads, including wraps, pita bread, naan, chapatti, pizza doughs, piadina, breakfast breads, and crackers; sauces/dips; palmito; pasta; and rice and oats.

