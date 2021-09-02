GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) Short Interest Up 13.8% in August

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 215,400 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the July 29th total of 189,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of GSIT stock opened at $5.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $133.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.75. GSI Technology has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $8.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.39 and its 200-day moving average is $6.19.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 65.68% and a negative return on equity of 25.40%.

In other news, VP Ping Tak Wu sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $159,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSIT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of GSI Technology by 482.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 307,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 254,355 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of GSI Technology by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,125,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 188,500 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSI Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $940,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of GSI Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $927,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSI Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $916,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.59% of the company’s stock.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.

