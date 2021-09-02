Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 3,118 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $351,117.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,146,121.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 837 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $93,944.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,531.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,133 shares of company stock valued at $915,349. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GWRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.57.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $118.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -370.18 and a beta of 1.32. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.76 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.18 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. Guidewire Software’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

