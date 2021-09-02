H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $30.67 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.34.

Get H. Lundbeck A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLUYY traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $30.09. 990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,772. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $43.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.61 and a 200-day moving average of $32.96.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, and market of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Unites States of America, and International Markets. Its product portfolio targets the following diseases: Alzheimer’s, depression, Parkinson’s, Schizophrenia, alcohol dependence, anxiety, bipolar disorder, epilepsy, and Huntington’s.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.