HaloDAO Hits 24-Hour Volume of $8,772.00 (RNBW)

HaloDAO (CURRENCY:RNBW) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. HaloDAO has a market capitalization of $4.46 million and approximately $8,772.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HaloDAO has traded 32% lower against the dollar. One HaloDAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00001637 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00064281 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.03 or 0.00131749 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.06 or 0.00156486 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,676.18 or 0.07563683 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,553.53 or 0.99898072 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.07 or 0.00841653 BTC.

About HaloDAO

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

HaloDAO Coin Trading

