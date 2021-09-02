Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 22,500 Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the first quarter worth $109,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 36.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 4.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBT stock opened at $23.52 on Thursday. Welbilt, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.80 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.70.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Welbilt had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 92.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 15,540 shares of Welbilt stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $361,149.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WBT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Welbilt from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. CL King lowered Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. lifted their target price on Welbilt from $24.75 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, William Blair lowered Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welbilt has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

