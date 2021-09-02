Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 3,000 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 9.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,049,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $393,711,000 after purchasing an additional 361,508 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,537,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,475,000 after purchasing an additional 37,087 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 14.7% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,429,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,948,000 after purchasing an additional 183,665 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 8.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,399,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,061,000 after purchasing an additional 110,564 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 7.8% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,059,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,993,000 after purchasing an additional 76,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

In related news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,350 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $124,105.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,971.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $90,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,507.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,346 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

BPMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.71.

BPMC opened at $96.13 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.36. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.68. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12-month low of $66.20 and a 12-month high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.09). Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.