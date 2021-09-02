Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $224.27 on Thursday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.06 and a 12-month high of $252.25. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.15 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 10.25, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.29.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $52.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.90 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 26.93% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $120,116.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,116.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INSP shares. TheStreet upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.67.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

