Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stock Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVT. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 2,941.4% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,156,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,897 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter worth about $39,756,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 112.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,427,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,724 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter worth about $32,638,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in nVent Electric by 50.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,463,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVT. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

NVT stock opened at $34.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.17. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $16.92 and a one year high of $34.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 141.84 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.44.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. nVent Electric had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $65,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,718. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

