Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 2,200 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,960 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the first quarter worth about $7,117,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 27.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,845 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 18.4% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 788,749 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $61,151,000 after buying an additional 122,392 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 21.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 140,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,636,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $63,416.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $65,260.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,165,539 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GMED. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.54.

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $82.67 on Thursday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.00 and a 52 week high of $83.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 45.93, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.82.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $251.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.50 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

