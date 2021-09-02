Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 3,100 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,374 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $44,988,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,736,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,305,000 after acquiring an additional 669,911 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,126,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $692,170,000 after acquiring an additional 596,232 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $11,600,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,619,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,467,000 after acquiring an additional 128,246 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $53.18 on Thursday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $67.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 38.58%. The business had revenue of $190.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 12th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

In related news, Chairman Craig A. Langel acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.55 per share, for a total transaction of $773,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

