Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 332.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,597,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046,725 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Oak Street Health by 598.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,604,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,054,000 after buying an additional 1,374,399 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,117,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Oak Street Health by 27.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,860,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,803,000 after buying an additional 1,039,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Oak Street Health by 2,337.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,021,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,423,000 after buying an additional 979,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health stock opened at $47.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion and a PE ratio of -36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.41 and a fifty-two week high of $66.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.42.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 88.34% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $2,310,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $211,922.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,898,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,982,762.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 969,230 shares of company stock worth $54,547,267. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

OSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oak Street Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.69.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

