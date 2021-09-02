Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.04 Million Stake in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in iQIYI during the second quarter worth $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iQIYI by 28.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. 34.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IQ shares. UBS Group raised iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. CLSA raised iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.53.

Shares of IQ opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. iQIYI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $28.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.96.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

