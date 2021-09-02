Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

BEAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.80.

Shares of BEAM stock opened at $112.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.00. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.24 and a 1 year high of $138.52.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.82% and a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total transaction of $1,989,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.69, for a total value of $4,846,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,517,731.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,239 shares of company stock valued at $23,224,303 in the last three months. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Beam Therapeutics Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.