Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New Investment in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Open Lending in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Open Lending in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Open Lending in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Open Lending by 149.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Open Lending in the first quarter worth about $76,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gene Yoon sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $15,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $5,907,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock worth $32,121,300. 25.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ LPRO opened at $38.96 on Thursday. Open Lending Co. has a 12 month low of $19.53 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 9.13 and a quick ratio of 9.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 194.80 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.14.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.96 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 158.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Open Lending Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LPRO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Open Lending currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.69.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

