Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 2,200 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,960 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,561,883 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $466,342,000 after buying an additional 155,981 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.8% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,670,811 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $103,039,000 after buying an additional 29,952 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 41.0% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,520,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $93,783,000 after buying an additional 442,180 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 4.9% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,489,462 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $91,855,000 after buying an additional 69,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 33.7% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,448 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $78,781,000 after buying an additional 322,334 shares during the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.54.

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $82.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.63 and a 200 day moving average of $71.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.09. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $83.94.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $251.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.50 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total value of $64,499.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,499.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 27,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $2,062,024.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,932.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,165,539. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

